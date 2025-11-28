At least 128 people have been confirmed dead following the devastating fire that tore through the Wang Fuk Court apartment complex in Hong Kong, officials said on Friday.

Authorities also revealed that fire alarms in the building were not functioning properly, compounding what has become the city’s deadliest blaze in more than six decades.

Speaking at a press conference, officials said 16 bodies remained inside the charred buildings, while 79 others were injured in the inferno that broke out on Wednesday. Eighty-nine victims were yet to be identified, and dozens more were still missing, authorities added.

“The fire started from the lower level and then moved rapidly to the upper floors,” an official said. “Investigations into the exact cause are ongoing.”

Fire Department Chief Leung Wai-Chun said the blaze reached temperatures of up to 500°C (932°F) at its peak, causing sections to reignite after being doused. All flames were fully extinguished by 10:18 a.m. local time (02:18 GMT) on Friday.

Authorities mobilised 391 fire engines and 188 ambulances, deploying 2,311 firefighters to contain the fire. Twelve firefighters sustained injuries during the operation.

Officials said helicopters were not used, as aerial water drops “are ineffective for fires inside buildings.” Drones were also not deployed, though authorities noted they were “still exploring how to use them in these kinds of operations.”

Security Chief Tang Ping-Keung attributed the rapid spread of the blaze to styrofoam panels placed outside apartment windows, which acted as fuel for the flames. He also confirmed that fire alarms were not working properly, an issue now under investigation.

Meanwhile, a corruption probe has been launched after the arrest of three people involved in renovation works at the complex. Authorities said they are looking into whether substandard materials or oversight failures contributed to the disaster.

At the Prince of Wales Hospital in Sha Tin, a woman identified only as Ms. Wong said she was still searching for her missing relatives.

“We still cannot find them,” she told Agence France-Presse through tears. “So we are going to different hospitals to ask if they have good news. We were already waiting at the Prince of Wales Hospital on the first day but there was no news. We also came here yesterday.”

Police have set up a community centre near the estate, where family members are being shown photos of victims to assist in identification. Officials say DNA testing and other forensic methods will be used to confirm identities, with information to be released once verified.

Authorities announced that the government will establish “different schemes” to provide financial aid for families who have lost their homes and loved ones. A separate briefing will be held later to outline the economic assistance plan for affected residents.

This tragedy marked Hong Kong’s worst fire since 1962, when a blaze in Sham Shui Po killed 44 people and displaced hundreds. The Wang Fuk Court fire engulfed seven of the complex’s eight apartment blocks before being brought under control.

Families have begun returning to the estate to identify remains, while police teams are preparing to enter the buildings to collect evidence over the next three to four weeks.

Meanwhile, organisers of the Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) confirmed that the two-day show at Kai Tak Stadium—about 30 minutes from the fire site—will proceed as planned, though the red carpet has been cancelled out of respect for victims.

In a statement, entertainment company CJ ENM said it “deeply empathises with the heartbreaking situation in Hong Kong” and will include a tribute performance and donation for those affected.

“Instead of glamour, we will focus on delivering comfort and hope through the stage,” the organisers said.