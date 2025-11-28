The upcoming Regal Influence Summit, organised by the KRIF Foundation, has been rescheduled for January 2026 in honour of the late former First Lady of Ghana, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, whose state burial coincided with the earlier date.

The announcement was contained in a statement released on November 25, 2025, by the Foundation and signed by its Managing Director, Mrs Awura Adjoa Okosun.

In the statement, the Foundation said the Summit, originally slated for November 2025, will now be held from January 23 to 25, 2026, at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra, Ghana.

The organisation explained that the decision was taken to pay tribute to the life, legacy and public service of the former First Lady, whose values aligned deeply with the mission of the Summit.

“We have adjusted the Summit dates out of deep respect for the life and legacy of Her Excellency Nana Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings,” Okosun said in the statement.

“As an organisation committed to legacy leadership and national transformation, it is important we honour her memory and ensure the Summit builds on the values she exemplified — service, dignity and mentorship. The Regal Influence Summit will continue to provide a platform for leaders across Africa to forge partnerships that deliver measurable impact for our people.”

According to the KRIF Foundation, the 2026 Summit will convene Presidents, former Presidents, First Ladies, policymakers, diplomats, business magnates, global investors, traditional rulers, faith leaders and innovators from across Africa and the diaspora.

Themed “Commanding Influence, Shaping Nations,” the three-day gathering was designed to serve as a strategic leadership convocation aimed at redirecting influence toward transformational development across the continent.

The Foundation highlighted that the event will place special emphasis on strengthening Ghana–Nigeria relations, noting Nigeria’s central role in West Africa’s political and socio-economic landscape.

It said high-profile participation from across the sub-region is expected, particularly from figures who have contributed significantly to governance, enterprise and democratic growth, as part of efforts to deepen bilateral cooperation and regional influence.

The release described the Summit as timely, noting that Africa stands “at a defining crossroads” as it moves toward becoming home to the world’s largest workforce by 2040.

Despite this demographic advantage, the Foundation stressed that challenges in education, infrastructure, healthcare, youth unemployment and governance persist, making collaborative leadership interventions critical.

The 2026 edition will feature presidential and First Ladies’ dialogues, a royal panel comprising eminent chiefs and queen mothers, leadership masterclasses, keynote addresses, policy roundtables, and investment and partnership engagements.

The Foundation also noted that the event will culminate in a Grand Gala Night and Legacy Awards, followed by a Thanksgiving and Celebration Service.

Several new initiatives will also be launched during the Summit, including the Regal Mentorship Programme, a Widow’s Empowerment Fund, scholarship schemes, a Braille Literacy and Inclusion Project, and an Interfaith Dialogue Platform.

The Foundation said it expected the event to produce a strengthened network of influencers across the continent, new intergovernmental and private-sector linkages, an actionable leadership communiqué and an expanded suite of Regal Impact Initiatives.