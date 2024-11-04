The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas has congratulated the chairman of House Committee on Appropriations, Hon. Abubakar Kabir Bichi, for bagging an honourary doctorate from the Federal University, Dutsin-Ma (FUDMA) on Saturday.

The Senate of FUDMA had announced Bichi, who represents Bichi Federal Constituency of Kano State, as one of the awardees for its honorary degrees.

The institution awarded the lawmaker a Doctor of Engineering (Honoris Causa) in recognition of his contributions to developing education in Nigeria.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Abdullahi Krishi, the Speaker said the Doctorate Degree awarded to Bichi is a well-deserved honour.

Speaker Abbas noted that the Appropriations Committee chairman has distinguished himself in different endeavours.

The speaker described Bichi as a committed and determined lawmaker who diligently represents the interests of his people. He said the recognition would spur the legislator to do more.

Abbas said Bichi remained a respected member among his colleagues, owing to his leadership qualities and good relationships with everyone.