As I reflect on the remarkable reign of Ogiame Atuwatse III, the Olu of Warri, I am filled with admiration for a leader who embodies the very essence of royalty and stewardship. The annual celebration of his birthday on the 2nd of April serves as a poignant reminder of his pivotal role as the custodian of Itsekiri culture and pride.

Since ascending the revered throne of his forebears, Ogiame Atuwatse III has captivated the hearts of the Warri Kingdom with his youthful charisma and unwavering dedication. His leadership has been characterized by a profound sense of pride, dignity, and admiration, instilling hope and resilience in the hearts of his people.

One cannot overlook his relentless pursuit of development for the oil-rich Warri Kingdom. His love, passion, and commitment know no bounds as he tirelessly engages with progressive partners both domestically and internationally, all in pursuit of prosperity and progress for Iwereland.

Amidst the grandeur of the palace, lies a monarch deeply committed to uplifting the lives of his people. In his address to the Itsekiri nation during his second year on the throne, Ogiame Atuwatse III reiterated his unwavering commitment to the growth and development of their ancestral home. His call for unity and collective action resonated deeply, urging his people to contribute their quotas towards the advancement of Warri Kingdom.

Central to his vision is the implementation of strategic initiatives such as the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) and the Iwere master plan. Ogiame Atuwatse III recognizes the transformative potential of these endeavors, aiming to bridge the gap between oil-rich areas and those less fortunate, ensuring that development reaches every corner of Iwereland.

The impact of his reign extends far beyond the borders of Warri. Through initiatives like the Royal Iwere Foundation, he has become a catalyst for change, empowering the youth and promoting gender equality. With access to cutting-edge technology and mentorship, the youth of Warri are charting new paths towards a brighter future, fueled by innovation and progress.

Furthermore, Ogiame Atuwatse III’s diplomatic efforts have brought stability and prosperity to the region, fostering an environment where peace flourishes and opportunities abound. His unwavering commitment to peace and diplomacy has earned him international recognition, exemplified by the prestigious Key to the City of Brampton, Ontario, Canada.

As we celebrate the birthday of His Royal Majesty, let us not only honor his tireless dedication to his people and kingdom but also embrace the timeless values of peace, unity, and progress that he embodies. Long live the King, whose legacy will continue to shape the destiny of Warri Kingdom for generations to come.

–Ifetayo Adeniyi, Public Affairs Commentator, writes from Warri, Delta