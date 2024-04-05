Over 25 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) at Ortese Camp in Guma local government area of Benue State have been diagnosed with tuberculosis and Lassa fever.

This is even as the state programme manager, Tuberculosis, Buruli Ulcer and Leprosy Control, Dr Terence Akighir, explained that the diagnosis is ongoing to establish the exact figure.

The camp chairman, Samuel Imbila, in an interview explained that 15 persons were diagnosed of tuberculosis while 10 IDPs were diagnosed of Lassa fever adding that another major problem in the camp is scarcity of water as several women in the camp are being ambushed and raped on daily basis by the marauding herdsmen as they go out in search of water.

Imbila who disclosed this in an interview during the birthday celebration of the Bishop of Makurdi Diocese, His Lordship Most Rev. Wilfred Anagbe also informed that those diagnosed with the disease are already placed on treatment.

While calling for the construction of more houses to decongest the IDPs and nib in the bud the outbreak and spread of diseases, the camp chairman also disclosed that the absence of water at the camp for over three months has further compounded the problem especially on children who are coming up with heat rashes all over their bodies.

Corroborating the camp chairman, the representative of State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) in the facility, Mark Terver said the IDPs are going through hell in terms of water to bath, cook and drink adding that, the IDPs mostly women trek from 3 to 4 kilometers is search of water and in the process most of them are being ambushed and raped by the marauding herdsmen.

We want to appeal to the Bishop, the government and other well-meaning Nigerians to come to the plight of Ortese IDPs’ camp by providing water for the people, because a number of our women here are usually rape by the armed herdsmen on a daily basis in their quest to get water either in the day or night time, we need water to avoid outbreak of cholera and other water borne diseases in the camp,“ he said.

In an interview with the chief celebrant Bishop Anagbe who described the IDPs at Ortese camp as his flock displaced from different parishes said it is sad that most of them were killed by the marauding herdsmen and those who survived the attacks are now at IDPs camps, adding that “our schools, hospitals and Church in these communities are all being destroyed.“

The Bishop further disclosed that over 165 IDPs pupils have been given scholarships to study in Catholic Secondary Schools across Makurdi Diocese adding that plans are also underway to ensure that those of the primary school age are also carried along in subsequent enrollment.

For me, celebrating with the downtrodden is not a new thing because, I usually celebrate almost every Christmas with inmates at the prison to identify with them and give them a sense of belonging, and this year I chose to celebrate my 59th birthday which comes up every 2nd of April with the Ortese IDPs,“ he said.