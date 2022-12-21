The Kogi State Police Command, on Wednesday, said it lost two of its personnel during an attack on its patrol team on Agbaja Road in Lokoja by hoodlums.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP. William Ovie Aya, disclosed this in a statement he signed and made available to journalists in Lokoja on Wednesday.

According to him, the hoodlums emerged from the bush and attacked the Police team, which was on a routine patrol.

Aya said: “However, the Command lost two of its personnel during the gun duel with the hoodlums as they fled before the re-enforcement team arrived.

“The Commissioner of Police, Kogi State Police Command, CP Akeem A. Yusuf, immediately deployed a team of tactical operatives to the area while trailing the hoodlums to apprehend and bring them to book.

“He further directs the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Investigation, to commence investigation into the incident.

“The Commissioner of Police called on the people of the area to assist the Police with credible information on the identity of the hoodlums to enable the Command to curtail their act of criminality.”