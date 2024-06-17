Ad

Bukuru, the headquarters of Jos South local government area of Plateau State was thrown into confusion Monday afternoon as rampaging hoodlums burnt down cars and touched buildings.

The incident followed an alleged minor skirmish between the hoodlums and security operatives at the demolished Kugiya Market.

LEADERSHIP gathered that pandemonium broke out about 2pm when security operatives deployed by the Jos Metropolitan Development Board (JMDB) went into the locality to implement the Executive Order recently signed by Governor Caleb Mutfwang.

It was further learnt that the irate youths, armed with cutlasses, clubs and others dangerous weapons resisted the security operatives by resorting into violence by burning cars and shops of innocent citizens.

An eyewitness, Mr Garba Tanko told our correspondent that over 10 cars close to a supermarket in the community were razed down by the hoodlums during the incident.

He added that the security agencies comprising mostly the police and men of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, (NCSDC) and officials of the JMDB were about to effect the Executive Order when the hoodlums suddenly went berserk and confronted them.

Our correspondent recalls that Governor Mutfwang had signed the order to control illegal erection of buildings, shops and enforce traffic control in the state.

The Executive Order No. 003, 2024 was issued in response to indiscriminate erection of buildings and traffic control that has abysmally degenerated within the Greater Jos Master plan as well the prevalence of building collapse in the state.

It took the intervention of security operative to calm the down situation.

Efforts to contact the spokesman of the Plateau State Police Command, DSP Alfred Alabo was unsuccessful at the time of filling this report.