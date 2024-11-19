The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa, says Nigeria’s hosting of the African Military Games demonstrates its commitment to promoting peace and security.

The CDS stated this on Monday while briefing newsmen on the Armed Forces of Nigeria’s preparations for the military games slated to occur between Nov. 18 and Nov. 30, 2024, at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja.

He said the sporting event would present a unique opportunity for the Nigerian armed forces to showcase their skills, foster camaraderie among participants, and strengthen military cooperation and partnership.

“The hosting of the African military games in Abuja is a testament to Nigeria’s commitment to promoting peace and security in the region and an opportunity to demonstrate our capabilities as a host nation.

“The games will provide a platform for our armed forces to compete at an international level, exchange best practices with their counterparts from other African countries, and build lasting relationships that will contribute to the overall security and stability of the continent,” he said.

General Musa announced that the games’ preparation had been finalised, including ensuring the necessary infrastructure and logistics support to host the prestigious event.

He expressed confidence that the Nigerian armed forces would rise to the occasion and make the nation proud with their performance on and off the field.

According to him, it is a message that this noble opportunity to host the continent will bring significant benefits to the Federal Capital Territory and the nation at large, including economic and sports development, global recognition, and national pride.

He called on all Nigerians to come together to ensure a hitch-free event.

Musa appreciated President Bola Tinubu’s persistent backing and encouragement to the armed forces in attaining these enviable feats.

“We want to assure you of our commitment and readiness to conduct the best historical event, but we need your support.

“We need all Nigerians to come out to support the teams. Let us show the hospitality that is known in Nigeria and Nigerians.

“I therefore urge citizens and friends to come out en masse and show their support for armed forces as they prepare to compete in the African Military Games.

“Let us together, as a nation, celebrate the spirit of sportsmanship, camaraderie, and unity that this event embodies,” he said.

The Chairman of the Local Organising Committee, AVM Abidemi Marquis, said 25 countries were expected at the competition, adding that eight had arrived so far.

Marquis, who is the Chairman of the Local Organising committee and Director of Sports at the Defence Headquarters, said the second edition, which Nigeria is hosting, would be the most attended African military games.

According to him, all the facilities required have been upgraded and are being made ready for the athletes to compete among themselves.

“Federations are also working with us. All the officials are drawn for the 19 federations in Nigeria. Also, some world bodies sent their judges and referees to participate in this competition.

“There will be dope tests to ensure this game is done fairly. Vehicles will be made available to organise people to the national stadium,” he said.