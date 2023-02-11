Four Points by Sheraton Lagos, has announced series of activities put together to help couples rekindle their love lives and rediscover themselves this season.

Speaking more on the special offerings for couples to mark this year’s Valentine’s Day, the general manager of the hotel, Mr Kaliq Essop, revealed that in line with the relaunch of the hotel, it is rolling out special rooms, buffet, and dinner packages that will delight customers and give couples an unforgettable Valentine experience.

He said couples looking to spend the night together can do so in any of the Superior, Deluxe, Executive Deluxe, Classic Suite room types offered at discounted rates to customers.

One particular experience that awaits customers this season is the opportunity for couples to have a private candlelight dinner right inside their room on the 14th of February. ‘We will set up a well decorated table, serve a three course meal, and a bottle of champagne for couples that choose to have their valentine dinner from the privacy of their room”, Kaliq noted.

A Valentine Dinner Buffet and Fine dining experience has also been packaged for intending customers looking to have a good time this season. In addition, Couples also get to be serenaded to good music and enjoy free gift items like chocolate, fresh flowers and drinks.