Tragedy struck in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, after a female hotel staff identified simply as Yemi was found strangled to death in her workplace under mysterious circumstances.

The incident, which has thrown residents and colleagues into shock, occurred in one of the hotels within the metropolis. According to the Kwara State Police Command, preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was found with a white cloth suspected to have been used to strangle her.

“The victim was found with a white cloth suspected to have been used to strangulate her,” the state police command said in a statement on Tuesday.

According to The Punch, the hotel manager, Mr. Akin, recounted the harrowing discovery. He said he woke up to find several missed calls from the hotel’s official line, and when he tried to return the calls, a strange man answered with a chilling warning.

“When I called back, a man picked up and told me never to call the number again. I immediately rushed to the hotel. On getting there, I found Yemi lying lifeless on the floor, and I quickly alerted the police,” he narrated, visibly shaken.

Confirming the development, the Commissioner of Police, CP Adekimi Ojo, ordered a full-scale investigation into the killing and directed detectives to track down the perpetrator(s).

“Efforts have been intensified to identify and arrest those behind this heinous crime. No stone will be left unturned in ensuring justice is served. Further updates will be communicated as the investigation progresses,” the command stated.

The gruesome murder has sparked fear and outrage among residents, reigniting conversations about the safety of hotel workers and guests in Ilorin. Some residents have called for tighter surveillance and stricter regulatory checks on hospitality businesses operating within the state.