The governor of Ondo State, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has approved the appointment of Dr. Taiwo Fasoranti as the new Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

The appointment came as the governor resumed work in his office a few minutes after he was sworn in as the 7th democratically elected governor of Ondo State on Monday.

Until his appointment, Dr Fasoranti, who hails from Akure South local government area of the State, was the chairman of the State Hospitals Management Board.

In a statement made available to LEADERSHIP by the chief press secretary (CPS) to the governor, Prince Ebenezer Adeniyan, Governor Aiyedatiwa also approved the reappointment of Dr. Kayode Ajulo, SAN, as Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice and Mrs. Omowunmi Isaac as Commissioner for Finance.

According to Adeniyan, the governor has also reappointed some of his former Special Advisers.

The new Special Advisers are; Engr. Johnson Alabi, Power; Dr Seun Osamaye, Women Affairs; Comrade Bola Taiwo, Union Matters and Special Duties, and Prof Simidele Odimayo, Health.

Also, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Infrastructure, Lands and Housing, Engr. Abiola Olawoye, has been elevated to the position of Special Adviser, Infrastructure, Lands and Housing.

Adeniyan further stated that all the appointments take immediate effect.

Governor Aiyedatiwa urged the new appointees to hit the ground running in providing effective and efficient services to the people of Ondo State.