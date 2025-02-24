Oyo State Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde was on Sunday joined by the Director General of International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA), Dr Simeon Ehui together with a good friend, Nigel Pickard on an inspection visit to the Fasola Agribusiness Industrial Hub in Oyo, Oyo State.

Govenor Makinde who disclosed this on his Facebook Page Monday, said the visit was to ensure adequate preparations ahead of the visit of the Sierra Leonean president, Julius Maada Bio.

“We want to ensure that everything is in place as we prepare to receive the President of Sierra Leone, His Excellency Julius Maada Bio in Oyo State,” Makinde said.

More Photos Below: