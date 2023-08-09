House Of Reps Deputy Spokesman, Agbese, Appoints Media Aides

The Deputy Spokesman of the House of Representatives, Hon. Philip Agbese, has announced the appointment of his media aides.

They are Toby Prince (Senior Legislative Aide, Media), Lawrence Oduh (Legislative Aide, Constituency Media Affairs), and Bukola Olasanmi (Legislative Aide, Print & Electronic Media).

Others are Benedict Aguele (Legislative Aide, New Media) and Ben Ekwote (Legislative Aide, Strategic Communication).

In a terse statement on Wednesday, the Member of the House of Representatives representing Ado/ Okpokwu/Ogbadibo federal constituency of Benue State, said the appointments were a reward for loyalty, dedication, and commitment over the years.

He, therefore, charged the new aides to continue on this path to further drive the open National Assembly agenda of the Spokesman of the House of Reps, Rt. Hon Akin Rotimi Jnr.

He also directed the appointees to positively project the House at all times and show absolute loyalty to the Speaker, Rt. Hon Tajudeen Abbas, Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Ben Kalu, and the entire leadership of the House.