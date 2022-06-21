Some of the major streets and four houses were yesterday afternoon submerged in flood water in Efut communities, Calabar South LGA of Cross River State after a heavy downpour which resulted to the flooding of Musagha, Effiowan, Bassey and other adjoining streets.

The flood brought human and vehicular movement to a halt in the area and also affected streets which are about a stone throw from the Cross River University of Technology (CRUTECH) gate.

A resident of the area, Umoh Sampson, blamed the state Ministry of Environment and Waste Management Agency for negligence and failure to clear the refuse dump that had piled up around the university gate thereby causing run off water not to flow properly through its channel.

Umoh blamed the agency for the people’s travail saying the agency failed woefully in its responsibility of clearing the refuse dump.

One of the petty traders who resides in the area, Arit Ukpong while lamenting that her trading table was scattered by the flood called on the state Waste Management Agency to live up to expectation and clear the refuse in the area to avoid reoccurrence of the flood incident.

” This is how we suffer every rainy season. This water has no channels, no gutters, that is why it has over flown, and you see now, we cannot even step out of our shops,” she said.

One of the landlords in the area, Mr Etim Bassey appealed to the state government and the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to come to the aid of the people as the issue is bigger than what they can shoulder.

Efforts to reach Cross River State Emergency Management Agency director general, Sir Princewill Ayim to react to the issue failed as at the time of filing this report.