Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Arc. Ahmed Musa Dangiwa inaugurated a 22- Member Registration Board for Estate Surveyors and Valuers of Nigeria (ESVARBON), Tuesday, August, 27th 2024.

Speaking at the inauguration, Dangiwa stated that the board is an essential organ charged with the responsibility of overseeing the profession of Estate Surveying and Valuation in Nigeria, adding that having the board is necessary in order to actualize the Renewed Hope Housing Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

A press statement signed by the director press and public relations of the housing ministry, Salisu Badamasi Haiba states that the minister also explained that, Surveyors and Valuers have great impact on the delivery of decent and affordable housing in Nigeria due to their professional expertise. ”

They help in structuring urban development and minimise cost” he noted.

Accordingly, the Minister disclosed that the ministry is ready to work closely with the board as they play a significant role in preventing building collapse which is one of the priorities of the ministry.

The minister urged the newly inaugurated board members to focus on its mandates of determining who qualifies as estate surveyors and valuers, maintain high standards, regulate and control the practice of the profession.

Responding, the chairman of the Board, ESV Dosu Fatokun assured the minister of their collective efforts to lead to a vibrant and thriving real estate sector in Nigeria.

“The board will ensure professionalism, integrity and transparency in discharging its mandate” he said

Fatokun also assured the minister of the board’s continuous role of regulating and controlling the practice of estate surveying and valuation, providing expert advice to the government and stakeholders on issues relating to the real estate sector and supporting infrastructure development.