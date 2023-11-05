Absence of Instrument Landing System (ILS), at the Ladoke Akintola Airport, Ibadan has been identified as the reason why a private jet, HS25, operated by Flint Aero, crash landed, on Friday night.

The ILS is a precision runway approach aid based on two radio beams which together provide pilots with both vertical and horizontal guidance during an approach to land. ILS approaches also allow most general aviation pilots to land in as little as 1/2 statute mile visibility and as low as 200-foot cloud ceilings.

LEADERSHIP reports that the crashed aircraft had the minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, and some of his aides onboard.

It was gathered that the airline departed Abuja for Ibadan at 1841 hours (6:41pm) and crash landed into the bush at about 1921 hour (7:21pm) with no fatalities recorded as all the passengers and crew members were evacuated without any injury.

“An aircraft HS25 operated by the Flint Aero short of the runway in Ibadan on 3rd November, 2023 at about 1921. Aircraft was airborne Abuja at 1841 and crashed into the bush short of the Runway at about 1921. No fatalities but the Aircraft sustained substantial damage. The pilot was cleared for RNAV approach Runway 22.

However all passengers and crew safely evacuated.

However, speaking to LEADERSHIP, a top management staff of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), said the Ibadan airport is not calibrated and also lacks ILS equipment so it was impossible for precision landing for the aircraft.

Also, it was further gathered that despite the fact that the airport is a sunset aerodrome, it has Performance Based Navigation (PBN), which allows aircraft to land on it beyond the 18:00 time.

The source, however, disclosed that the aircraft landed short of the threshold with about 50 metres and skidded into a bushy ditch close to the runway.

Confirming the incident, the director, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Nigeria Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB), Dr. James Odaudu, said the agency has commenced investigation into the cause of the incident.

According to him, investigators are on site and further information will be provided to the public.

“On the accident involving an aircraft operated by Flint Aero at the Samuel Ladoke Akintola Airport Ibadan, please be informed that the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has commenced investigation into the cause. Our investigators are on site, and further information will be provided as soon as possible,” Odaudu stated.