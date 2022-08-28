Former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former governor of Edo State, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, yesterday said mobilisation of voters from the unit levels and a united party would lead the party to victory in the 2023 presidential election and also reclaim the state from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2024.

Oshiomhole stated this in Benin City at a meeting with leaders of the party from the 18 local government areas of the state which he tagged statewide reconciliation after the presidential primary of the party that produced former governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, as its presidential candidate.

The Edo North senatorial candidate of the APC who used the occasion to debunk rumours that he had endorsed any aspirant for the governorship ticket of the party ahead of 2024 called on the local government area chairmen of the party to mobilise leaders of the party in the wards to set up unit executive councils to ensure total mobilisation for the 2023 elections.

In the meeting which was declared open by the state chairman of the party, Col David Imuse (rtd), Oshiomhole also appealed to aggrieved aspirants to withdraw all cases from the courts and join the party to ensure victory at the polls.

He said: “My appeal today is that as local government party chairmen, go back to your respective areas, call a meeting of the local government executive and challenge each of the wards leaderships to go and constitute unit executive councils because everybody here comes from a unit, without units you cannot be in the ward, without the ward you cannot be in the local government and without being in the local government”.

“You cannot be in the state and if you are not in the state you cannot be in the national level so whoever you are, myself inclusive, I must pay attention to what is going in my unit. Let it not be that you talk about the roof and forget that there cannot be a roof without foundation so the solid foundation is the unit.”

Appealing to aggrieved candidates, he said “Please don’t fight to finish tomorrow is more than yesterday.”

On the state governorship election, Oshiomhole said; “2023 is the bridge to 2024, I to want assure because they say Oshiomhole is supporting this person for governor he now supporting this one from another region for governor that I say publicly here that I will not do anything to impose or anoint anybody because I can’t be doing the same thing and expect different results. The ones I supported before, where did it bring me?”