The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, and the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Owoade, have officially ended years of perceived rivalry between their two ancient thrones.

The peace meeting, held on Friday at the Eko Hotel Signature Building in Lagos, was convened by the Odole Oodua and prominent philanthropist, Sir Kessington Adebutu, as part of activities marking his 90th birthday celebration.

According to a statement issued by the palace of the Ooni of Ife, both monarchs reaffirmed their joint commitment to peace, unity, and the advancement of Yorubaland.

“They announced the creation of a Joint Council of Yoruba Unity, a body that will focus on peacebuilding, cultural preservation, and socioeconomic development across Yorubaland,” the statement read.

In a communique jointly signed after the meeting, the two monarchs emphasised the need for continued collaboration and dialogue between traditional institutions in the region.

“Today marks a defining moment in our shared history. We are committed to promoting harmony among Yoruba sons and daughters and to upholding the sacred values of mutual respect and brotherhood bequeathed to us by our forebears,” the communiqué stated.

The session, attended by eminent Yoruba leaders, traditional rulers, and cultural custodians, focused on strengthening inter-kingdom cooperation and encouraging other monarchs to emulate the spirit of unity demonstrated by the Ooni and Alaafin.

In their closing prayers, the two revered rulers jointly sought divine guidance, peace, and prosperity for Yorubaland, Nigeria, and the African continent at large. The event ended with an exchange of goodwill and royal blessings between the thrones of Ile-Ife and Oyo.

Speaking after the meeting, the billionaire businessman Sir Adebutu expressed delight at the reconciliation, describing it as a symbolic step toward enduring peace and progress in Yoruba land.

“I am deeply fulfilled to witness this moment of unity between our two foremost monarchs. This milestone will go a long way in fostering harmony, development, and pride among the Yoruba people,” Adebutu said.

The development is being hailed across the South-West as a new chapter in Yoruba history, one that prioritises cooperation over rivalry, and unity over division.