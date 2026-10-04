Former Chelsea captain César Azpilicueta has credited his educational pursuits with transforming him into a more effective leader, revealing how qualifications in business studies and football management helped shape his approach to leadership during his decorated playing career.

The 37-year-old, who retired from professional football after a final season at Sevilla, placed a strong emphasis on education throughout his playing days, completing business studies before earning further qualifications in football management and leadership—achievements he believes were instrumental in his development as a captain and players’ representative.

Azpilicueta’s commitment to learning away from football gave him the confidence to represent fellow Premier League players during the COVID-19 pandemic, a role that required both diplomatic skill and the ability to navigate complex negotiations.

“I had to find my way,” Azpilicueta reflected. “It was about consistency. I had to work hard to stay fit, adapt to different managers and different positions.” He said in a chat with BBC.

His willingness to pursue knowledge beyond the training ground set him apart, helping him become a better leader and preparing him for life after football.

The former defender joined Chelsea from Marseille in 2012 for around £7 million, arriving without the profile of a major star. But through hard work and adaptability, he established himself as one of the club’s most trusted players, eventually succeeding John Terry and Gary Cahill as captain.

Azpilicueta reached the pinnacle of his career in 2021, leading Chelsea to Champions League glory against Manchester City.

“When you arrive at Chelsea, you feel the ambition straight away. Every three days you have to win. Every game and every trophy matters,” he said. “That culture pushed me to the maximum.”

Although linked with a possible future in football administration—a path his qualifications would support—Azpilicueta says he is currently enjoying a different stage of life with his family.

“I left Chelsea, but Chelsea will always stay in my heart,” he said. “I follow every game and I hope the club comes back to where it belongs.”

For a player who arrived as an understated signing and departed as a Champions League-winning captain, Azpilicueta’s story demonstrates how education and continuous learning can elevate leadership both on and off the pitch.