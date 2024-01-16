The Minister-in-Charge of All Saints Church, Jericho, Ibadan, Ven. Funso Jolayemi, has expressed sorrow over the death of former Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, describing his demise as painful and a significant loss to the church.

Speaking with NAN on Tuesday in Ibadan, the cleric revealed that he received the news of the former governor’s death with mixed feelings, acknowledging that his passing was too painful as the church had lost a robust pillar.

“We accepted his death with mixed feelings. We never wanted him to go; yet, we never wanted him to remain in that terrible condition of sickness. We reluctantly agreed with God that he had gone to rest,” he said.

The cleric eulogised the late Akeredolu as a good and godly man, emphasising his strong commitment to matters of God.

“He was a member of the choir, the Harvest Planning Committee, Memorial Parks and Garden, and also, a newly-elected trustee of our church.

“He doesn’t play with All Saints Church; it was the church of his pride. He cared for everyone.

“He was a philanthropist par excellence and a singer who was not ashamed to confess God Almighty openly.

“He loved God and he identified with God’s people, both church members and ministers. He would always make people around him laugh and he was ready to close his eyes and say ‘amen’ when it was time for prayer.

“We can boldly say that he had gone to rest. May his good soul rest in perfect peace,” Jolayemi said.

NAN reports that Akeredolu died in the early hours of Dec. 27, 2023, at a German hospital where he was receiving treatment for a protracted illness. (NAN)