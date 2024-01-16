President Bola Tinubu, former President Muhammadu Buhari and his wife, Aisha, along with former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon, officially unveiled a book titled “Working with Buhari (2015–2023)” in Abuja on Tuesday, January 16.

Also presented was a five-volume book titled “Muhammadu Buhari: The Nigerian Legacy – 2015–2023 (Vols 1-5),” edited by Dr. Udu Yakubu.

The books were reviewed by distinguished individuals: Professor Eghosa Osaghae, Director-General of the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, reviewed “Muhammadu Buhari: The Nigerian Legacy,” while Professor Kabiru Mayo reviewed “Working with Buhari.”

“Working with Buhari” was written by Femi Adesina, the former Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to President Buhari. Notably, the book’s review was conducted by Shola Oshunkeye, the former CNN Journalist of the Year.

The event was chaired by former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon, with General IBM Haruna serving as co-chair.

A distinguished gathering attended the launch, including prominent figures from various sectors: Former Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo; Senate President Godswill Akpabio; Speaker Tajudeen Abass; Former Senate President Ahmad Lawan; National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje; and Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila.

Additionally, numerous key figures from the security, political, and business spheres were present, including Inspector of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, Former Minister of Labour, Employment and Productivity, Dr. Chris Ngige; Former Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-rufai; Alhaji Mohammed Indimi; Former Minister of the FCT, Mallam Mohammad Sani Bello; Former Minister of Aviation Hadi Sirika; Former Minister of Information, Culture and National Orientation, Lai Mohammed; Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake; Minister of Steel Development, Prince Sanusi Audu; and Former Minister of Works and Housing, Raji Fashola SAN.

Governors Ademola Adeleke of Osun State and Dikko Radda of Katsina State also graced the event.