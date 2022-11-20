Twenty-one-year-old Beulah Yusuf Amos, is a graduate of Politics and International Affairs from Lenoir-Rhyne University, USA. In this interview, she tells ADENIYI OLUGBEMI how her dream of turning tyres into household furniture is coming to fruition.

Kindly introduce yourself briefly.

I am Beulah Yusuf Amos from Adamawa State but, my mum is from Edo State. I had my elementary school and later went to Lutheran Junior Seminary School in Yola, Adamawa State. I did a semester at the Federal University, Wukari, Taraba State before I gained admission into Lenoir-Rhyne University in the US where I studied Politics and International Affairs.

You were recently celebrated as a Corpreneurship Grant awardee who successfully executed her business plan. What is corpreneurship?

Corpreneurship is a challenge initiated by NYSC and Unity Bank, where Youth Corps members during orientation camp would be invited to submit a business plan. Thereafter, the shortlisted ones for the grant would have to defend their business plans in a transparent manner. The top three adjudged with the best and most viable business plans will be given a grant of N500,000; N300,000 and N200,000 in that order, making a total of N1 million from Unity Bank, to start or expand a profitable business.

Why do you think made your business plan fell short of winning the N500,000 grant, but instead got the N200,000?

I think I emerged third placed basically because, I entered for the grant reluctantly. I didn’t put a lot of seriousness into it because, I came to the orientation camp with the mindset of seeking redeployment whereas, one of the requirements of getting the grant is that, you have to undergo the NYSC scheme in Sokoto State. So, I will say, the mindset of relocating after the orientation camp did not actually make me to put in my best into the business plan I submitted for the grant.

Why did you conceive the idea to seek redeployment from Sokoto State after the orientation camp?

The apprehension over insecurity that enveloped everywhere, most especially the proximity of Sokoto to Zamfara and Katsina states, which were more of the epicenter of banditry, kidnapping for ransom, killings, was the major reason. My family also muted the idea of seeking redeployment from Sokoto State.

On getting to Sokoto and in the course of the orientation camp, I began to rethink that seeking redeployment would means going to another place to start afresh while I was already getting used to people in the camp. Despite the inconveniences, I thought it wise that it was better to stay in Sokoto than to move to another new terrain and start all over again. However, the insecurity apprehension gradually began to evaporate having come to the reality that Sokoto is as safe or unsafe as any part of Nigeria because random things happen in every part of the country.

Up till the time I took the decision that I’d be staying back in Sokoto, my dad especially, was still not in support of my staying in Sokoto, but later he gave in and said, “if you insist, sai inshuru,” meaning that, he was not in support but, willing to allow me decide for myself.

How did you get the inspiration and concepts of the tyre-furniture?

On my arrival in the US, one of my biggest observations was the difference in environmental sanitation. With the benefit of hindsight, I know what Nigeria is, with odour from dirty scenery but, there I was in a different setting, where they have a better waste management system. This scenarios gingered my curiosity that whenever I returned to Nigeria, I would want to be part of the solution to Nigeria’s environmental degradation.

I therefore started researching on how to recycle bottles. As I continued the research online, I found this idea of turning tyres into furniture. I saw it as very creative and instantly, wanted to be part of it because tyre wastes increase rubber pollution which complicates the atmosphere and, very harmful to the environment. I delved into more research on tyre-furniture and when the opportunity presented itself, with the Unity Bank Grant, my instinct then urged me to give it a try and here I am today.

What are the materials required to produce a tyre-furniture and how readily available are these materials?

Wood, tyre, fabrics and paints, (where the entire tyre is not going to be covered with fabrics,) are essential. Screws, nails, measuring tape and other sundry things that will make the end product attractive and pleasing to prospective buyers are also sourced.

To get tyres of different sizes, I invite people to bring their used tyres to me and, in cases where I don’t get from people, I go to shops where they sell used tyres and buy alongside other raw materials to turn the tyres to cushion chair, centre tables with flat surface, side stools, portable seats with foam on the surface. I can make sofa chairs and, with time, I can make bigger and more comfortable chairs and tables.

Your expectation was to win the N500,000 grant. How were you able to meet your production target with the least grant of N200,000?

The budget proposal I submitted for the business plan was even in the range of N4 million. Undaunted with the meagre N200,000, I put on my thinking cap and resolved to start small. I first perished the thought of employing anyone. Instead, my friends rose up to the occasion and rendered assistance and diverse support. Again, I cultivated friendship with people that allows me use their facilities, equipment and tools. All these really helped me to cut down cost of production.

What has been the reaction(s) of the populace in terms of acceptance and patronage?

Honestly, a lot of people are marvelled with my ingenuity of turning supposed waste products, with more hazardous and damaging effect on the atmosphere and environment, into finished and useful household items.

The commendations and accolades this modest and novel idea has attracted to me is enormous, overwhelming and like a dream to me. People are so curious to learn how the tyre-furniture is being made. The accolades notwithstanding, some people are of the opinion that, the tyre-furniture is not professionally made with, cutting-edge technology and therefore, it is not up to their expectation.

How did your parents react to your sudden turn into entrepreneurship?

I have never had any business or entrepreneurial experience before I started what I am doing. My parents are a huge fan and encouragement to my diversification. Having accepted what I am into, they are even supporting me on how to advance and excel.

How far do you intend to pursue your tyre-furniture business?

I really cherish the opportunity of schooling abroad because it gave me the needed exposure. I will actually love to proceed for my masters degree on scholarship in Nigeria as this would afford me the opportunity to continue and grow my business in Nigeria. I will prefer to continue with this. I would only take a job offer that will afford me opportunity of combining my tyre-furniture production because I desire to go far on this.