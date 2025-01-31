The Zazzau Emirate Council has narrated that the Sarkin Yakin Zazzau, Alhaji Rilwan Yahaya Pate was attending an occasion when he slumped and later confirmed dead at the Gambo Sawaba General Hospital, Kofar Gayan in Zaria, Kaduna State on Thursday.

Alhaji Pate, a district head in the Zazzau Emirate Council of Kaduna State was attending an occasion along with the Emir of Zazzau, Mallam Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli when he suddenly slumped and was rushed to the hospital but succumbed after every efforts to resuscitate him failed.

Confirming the incident, the Media and Publicity Officer of the Zazzau Emirate, Abdullahi Aliyu Kwarbai said, “It is with great sadness that the Zazzau Emirate Council announces the passing of Sarkin Yakin Zazzau Alhaji Rilwanu Yahaya Pate, a Council Member of the Emirate.

“Alhaji Rilwanu Yahaya, who also served as Councillor in charge of Health Related Matters, passed away while attending a programme alongside His Highness, the Emir of Zazzau, Malam Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, CFR, at Hajiya Gambo Sawaba General Hospital, Kofan Gayan, Zaria this morning,” the statement added.

The remains of the late Sarkin Yakin Zazzau was laid to rest according to Islamic rites at Rimin Dodo later in the evening of Thursday.

Emir of Zazzau described the death of his Emirates Council member as “the will of Allah,” describing death as inevitable end that can come whenever Allah destined.

The monarch consoled the family of the deceased while describing the late district head as hardworking, dedicated and very religious leader, adding that the vacuum created by his death will not easily be replaced.

The Emir in his condolence message then prayed for the soul of the deceased to have an eternal life rest.