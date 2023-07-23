How Media Can Lower Mortality Rate In Northeast Nigeria

Media practitioners across four states of the Northeast geopolitical zone of the country namely Bauchi, Adamawa, Gombe and Taraba under the auspices of the Bauchi Field Office of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) penultimate week rose up from a two-day dialogue with the resolve for the media in the sub-region to rise up to the challenge of improving the quality of child and maternal health in the sub-region.

The decision was taken during the intensive and brainstorming media dialogue themed, “First 1,000 Days of a Child’s Life” that attracted professionals in the health and communication sub-sectors. Discussants who presented papers at the event described as very significant the healthy future of women’s nutrition during pregnancy, breastfeeding, as well as the baby’s nurturing care in their first two years.

Dr Mu’azu Ishaq, the chief medical director of Gombe Specialist Hospital, one of the health facilities the UNICEF intervened to reduce child mortality, noted that there have been significant changes in enrollment of women for antenatal and postnatal services in the facility.

Dr Mu’azu Isaq told participants that the hospital has been educating and helping to modify health-seeking behaviour of mothers and caregivers to seek proper healthcare for their children instead of local vendors, stressing that they have people who have been trained to provide training for mothers.

“We showed them how important it is to pursue exclusive breastfeeding for the children.

“We also partner with development partners to provide support for caregivers and evaluate their activities from time to time to see whether they are complying with what they have learnt. To be honest, we have seen changes that have encouraged us to do more. Recently, we started by educating women to change their health-seeking behaviour because we discovered that most of them did everything at home with the help of local vendors.