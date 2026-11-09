The presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has alleged that officials of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) stopped him from greeting members of Nigeria’s Under-17 women’s football team, the Flamingos, at an airport on Monday.

Obi, who gave the account in a post he shared on his verified X account on Monday, said the incident occurred when he arrived at the airport at about 7 a.m. to board a flight to Enugu and spotted the team, which had just arrived and was preparing to board its vehicle into town.

According to the former Anambra State governor, he enthusiastically asked his Protocol Officer, Jackie Wayas, to find out whether he could greet and welcome the players.

However, he said he was informed that NFF officials had refused his request and warned that they would lose their jobs if he approached the team.

“I was informed that officials of the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) had refused and had requested that I not approach them because, if I did, they would all lose their jobs,” he wrote.

The former governor said the incident was not the first time he had experienced such treatment, recalling a similar encounter on March 25, 2025, when he travelled to Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, for a World Cup qualifying match.

Obi explained that although the governor warmly received him and welcomed him at the VIP stand, he was prevented from greeting the players after the match.

He alleged that other government officials were allowed to interact with the players, while he was stopped from doing so.

“Following the match, other government officials went to greet the players, but I was again prevented from doing so. I was told by the officials that they would lose their jobs if I proceeded,” he stated.

Expressing concern over what he described as the growing culture of political hostility in the country, Obi said Nigeria had witnessed a deterioration in its political environment since 2025.

“It is deeply troubling to witness the extent of toxic politics into which our nation has descended since 2025. Each year appears to bring further deterioration. This reflects how deeply Nigeria has been affected,” he added.

The NDC presidential candidate called for an end to hostility, intimidation and discrimination based on political affiliation, stressing that national unity and mutual respect should take precedence over political differences.

“The new Nigeria we aspire to build must have no room for hostility, intimidation, or discrimination, regardless of political affiliation. It must be a Nigeria in which unity, mutual respect, and our shared humanity take precedence over political differences,” Obi said.