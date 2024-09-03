Marine resources can create jobs and position Nigeria as a leader in sustainable marine activities, the president of the Ocean Ambassadors Foundation and Convener of the Ehingbeti Maritime Hub, Violet Olaitan Williams, has said.

This is even as she pointed out that the blue economy could help Nigeria diversify its oil-dependent economy, saying Norway serves as a successful example of how this can be achieved.

The blue economy, which refers to the sustainable use of ocean and coastal resources for economic growth, integrates environmental, social, financial, and institutional objectives. It encompasses a wide range of sectors, including shipping, tourism, and offshore energy, collectively contributing to a global ocean economy valued at $24 trillion.

Williams, in an interview with LEADERSHIP, ahead of the 2nd Ehingbeti Blue Economy Project and the launch of her book, ‘The Renaissance of Ehingbeti’ in the Lagos Blue Economy, posited that Nigeria has charted a new course by establishing the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, aiming to harness the vast potential of the country’s coastal and marine resources.

According to her, Nigeria’s coastline, stretching 420 nautical miles, covers an exclusive economic zone of 200 nautical miles. “The country’s maritime interests extend across the Gulf of Guinea, encompassing roughly 574,800 square nautical miles. The rich marine ecosystems, including marine fisheries, reefs, seagrass, and mangroves, are estimated to be worth $6.9 trillion, while trade and transport contribute $5.2 trillion. Similarly, the coastline’s productivity and carbon absorption capacity are valued at $12.1 trillion,” she revealed.

Furthermore, Williams stated that the blue economy’s significance to Nigeria’s future through her connection to Ehingbeti, a historic coastal community in Lagos. “Ehingbeti served as the first harbour in Eko before Lagos State was established. There’s an old saying, ‘Ti oju o ba ti Ehingbeti, oju o le ti Eko,’ which means that as long as there is water, wealth and job creation will thrive (in Lagos),” she recalled.

She stated that the historical bond with the ocean has driven Lagos’ prosperity and will continue to do so as the state harnesses its maritime potential.

Speaking on the event, Williams said the event, scheduled for September 6, 2024, will be chaired by chairman, Governor Advisory Council, Tajudeen Oluyole Olusi; hosted by governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Gboyega Oyetola, as the special guest of honour.