A Clergyman, Oscar Amaechina, says the prosperity gospel encourages the love of money rather than building morality and is contributing to the challenge of insecurity in the country.

Amaechina, the President of Afri-Mission and Evangelism Network (AMEN), made this statement in Abuja on Saturday at the launch of a book titled “Who is this God”, written by American lecturer Paul Bryan.

Amaechina advised pastors to adhere to true biblical doctrine and teachings for their members and discourage their congregation from covetousness.

He said that pastors should not emphasise the love of money to their congregation but encourage them to remain content with what they have.

“The danger of the prosperity gospel is that it does not bring morality through what people are doing, so I strongly believe that insecurity and the way we live our lives recklessly is as a result of not knowing God.

“When you look at the challenges in Nigeria, insecurity has bedevilled us in a very alarming proportion. Those who are kidnappers have religious groups where they belong. Some of them are in the churches, they give money to their pastors, they pay tithe, they give offerings.

“Some of them can even build churches yet they still go and kidnap and collect money from people because some of them just believe that the essence of why we are existing in life is because God wants us to prosper. When we understand God, you will worship him better, you will know his rules, laws, ordinances, and precepts and you will be very careful the way you live your life,” he said.

The Clergy stressed that Christendom had been faced with different challenges as most pastors were now defining God based on the brand of their Christianity.

According to him, Christians see God in many dimensions and also many had failed to preach morality but rather focus on frivolous lifestyle.

Amaechina, the reviewer of the 377-page book sectioned into six parts, said the book would encourage readers to foster a deeper spiritual connection.

He said, “It is an expository, impacting and informative book and has helped to define God in a biblical manner, holistically not just partially.

He said the book is meant for everybody, both Christians and non Christians and ministers of the gospels because it impacts the knowledge of God.

Amaechina disclosed that the author, who is based in America, has been a Christian for more than 46 years.

“He was a lecturer in two universities in USA and involved in ministry. His passion is to teach adult how to know the God of the Bible

“We are giving out the books for free because in Afri- mission and Evangelism Network, we strongly believe that anything that has eternal value should not have a price tag.

“If you put a price tag on it , the people who don’t have money will not be able to afford it. This book is not a book we should discriminate against those who do not have money,” he said.

Another Clergy, Josephine Amaechina of the Antioch Christian Centre, said the book teaches moral values that would help reshape the society.

She said the centre would soon launch a book club that would gather children together and nurture them using the book as a study guide.

Speaking in the same vein, Adamson Uokhag, the Abuja Chapter Coordinator of AMEN, called for the revival of reading culture that would spur Nigerians into knowing the truth about God.

He said the book will be an eye opener for Christians and non-christians to know who truly, the God they serve is and not the God they hear about. (NAN)