How Reps Saved Telecom Industry From Major Crisis

Fresh facts have emerged on how immediate past Speaker of the House of Representatives and current chief of staff to the president, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, prevented what would have turned out to be a serious crisis in the telecom industry.

Industry watchers who spoke on Gbajabiamila tenure in office for eight years, praised him for not endorsing a curious executive bill, which 90 percent of the stakeholders rejected at a public hearing.

The executive bill, which the industry sources feared was intended to whittle down the regulatory powers of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and the Nigerian Communications Act 2003 was sent to the 9th Assembly by the federal government through the office of the former minister of communications and digital economy, Prof Isa Pantami.

Among the critical stakeholders invited to the public hearing were the NCC; NBC, Association of Licensed Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ALTON), Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON), Nigerian Computer Society (NCS), Nigeria Internet Group (NIG), Computer and Allied Product Dealers Association (CAPDAN) Investors, and experts.

An earlier stakeholders’ meeting on the bill did not achieve the desired goal.

The bill was allegedly rejected by 90 percent of stakeholder organisations and individuals in attendance at a public hearing on it.