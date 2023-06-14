2023 AFCONQ: Osimhen Arrives, 22 Players Now In Super Eagles’ Camp

Victor Osimhen is the latest player to arrive the Super Eagles camp ahead of Sunday’s 2023 AFCON qualifier against Sierra Leone.

Osimhen’s arrival was confirmed on the Super Eagles Twitter handle.

The latest arrival means 22 players are now in camp with only Fenerbahce defender Bright Osayi-Samuel is being expected.

Osayi-Samuel helped Fenerbahce win the Turkish Cup at the weekend, their first since 2013.

Osimhen netted 26 goals as Napoli won the Serie A title which was their first since 1990.

Meanwhile, the Super Eagles had their first training on Monday, June 12 inside the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Lagos.