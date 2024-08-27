A leading oil and gas expert, Azubuike Ukwuoma, has stressed the importance of the industry’s escalating focus on sustainability and environmental compliance.

Speaking with select journalists, Ukwuoma stated that given the growing emphasis on sustainability in the energy sector, he incorporates environmentally friendly products and optimises transportation to reduce emissions.

He emphasised on his commitment to sustainable practices, which reflects a broader shift within the industry, driven by global and local pressures to minimise carbon footprints and adhere to stringent environmental standards.

LEADERSHIP recalls that recent studies have highlighted the urgency of this shift.

According to a report by the International Energy Agency (IEA), the oil and gas industry accounts for over 15% of global greenhouse gas emissions, making it a significant contributor to climate change. The IEA emphasises that without substantial changes, the industry could jeopardise global efforts to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

Ukwuoma, however, said that his approach to sustainability was multifaceted, involving the use of environmentally friendly drilling chemicals and the optimisation of logistics operations to reduce emissions.

“In logistics and shipping, this translates to optimizing routes and operations to reduce emissions, while in drilling chemicals, it means sourcing more sustainable products that meet stringent environmental standards,” Ukwuoma explained.

It has been observed that the importance of these practices was echoed in a report by McKinsey & Company, which found that companies that implement sustainable supply chain practices can reduce their carbon emissions by up to 30% . This is particularly relevant in the oil and gas industry, where transportation and logistics operations are major sources of emissions.

Furthermore, a study published in the Journal of Cleaner Production highlights the growing trend of integrating sustainability into supply chain management. The study found that companies in the energy sector that prioritize environmental compliance not only reduce their environmental impact but also gain a competitive advantage in the market .

Ukwuoma said his waste reduction strategies in drilling operations also aligned with the industry’s broader sustainability goals.

Recall that the American Petroleum Institute (API) has recently introduced guidelines to encourage waste minimization and the adoption of best practices in drilling operations. According to the API, these guidelines are designed to help companies reduce their environmental impact while maintaining operational efficiency .

He stressed that his dedication to sustainability in logistics and drilling operations is a testament to the oil and gas industry’s evolving commitment to environmental stewardship.

It is believed that the initiatives not only contribute to reducing emissions and waste but also position his operations at the forefront of industry trends, setting a new standard for sustainable practices in the sector.