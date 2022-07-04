EAT AT HOME

Dining out is an expensive proposition. Many of the meals that you pay for in a formal restaurant can be made at home for a fraction of the price. Even good coffee is cheaper to make if you do it yourself. Fast food is excluded from the category. While high-calorie, low-quality food can be had at a bargain price, the impact on your long-term health overrides the benefit of short-term savings.

SHOP WITH A PLAN

If you stumble around the grocery store and fill your cart with everything that catches your eye, you’ll spend more than if you prepared a shopping list in advance. Plan your meals for the week ahead and make careful note of what ingredients you need to prepare those dishes. Once the list is made, purchase only the items on the list and avoid impulse buys.

EAT BEFORE YOU SHOP

When you are hungry and you walk into a building full of food, there’s a high likelihood that you are going to fill your cart with unnecessary and expensive purchases that appeal more to your taste buds than your budget. To keep your costs down, eat first and shop on a full stomach.

AVOID PREPARED FOODS

Our fast-paced society encourages convenience—and the grocery store has capitalized on this trend. Ready-made meals are easy to buy but come with a premium price tag. Instead of putting that rotisserie chicken and macaroni salad in your cart, buy the ingredients and prepare the meal yourself. The same concept applies to frozen entrees, baked goods, and any other prepared food.

COMPARE PRICES AND STORES

Some consumers have trouble calculating the cost per unit in their heads, but it’s something that gets easier with practice, or you can use your phone’s calculator. Looking at the brands and comparing prices is an easy way to shave a few cents off purchases.

BUY IN BULK

Bulk buying can save you a lot. Pay attention to the prices and pick up the family-size package, if the per-unit cost is lower and you have a place to store it. Shopping at big-box bulk retailers like Sam’s Club and Costco can also save on your bill if you shop there enough to cover the membership dues. However, pay attention to your spending habits. The prices at the big boxes are often no bargain compared to discounts at other stores.

BUY LOCALLY

Locally grown or produced food is often available at a cheaper price because you don’t pay for long transportation costs. Farmers’ markets, fairs and the local aisle at your grocery store are all game for deals on tasty and fresh food.

AVOID END CAPS AND CHECKOUT EXTRAS

Those displays placed at the end of each aisle often feature premium brands. Rather than grabbing those high-priced batteries or that extra box of cereal, walk down the aisle. Chances are good that walking a few extra feet will reward you with a less expensive option. Many grocery stores now offer checkout lines that don’t feature candy. Use these lanes and you can save money and maintain a healthier lifestyle.