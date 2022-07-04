Bauchi State branch of the Society of Women in Taxation (SWIT) of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN) has pledged to support the state government, particularly revenue generating agencies to improve the internally generated revenue of the state for economic development.

The first coordinator of the society in the state, Hajiya Aishatu Tahir at her decoration in Bauchi assured that the society under her leadership will work with all stakeholders in the tax profession in order to achieve the desired objectives.

She said the SWIT was formed to encourage and assist women in the tax profession to promote their education, intellectual growth and professional knowledge for the best interest of the profession.

According to her, the society under the new executives would undertake a tax awareness campaign to various sectors of the state’s economy with a particular focus on women’s interest, encouraging formation of tax awareness clubs in secondary schools in order to catch the future taxpayers young.

“I am humbled on this occasion of my investiture and I wish to call on my colleagues in the tax profession, other sister women organizations to join hands with SWIT Bauchi District and Society to help the society in nation building and developing Bauchi State,” Tahir stated.

SWIT national chairperson, Biola Adimula congratulated the first Bauchi coordinator of the society, saying that her election was as a result of her commitment and contribution towards the progress of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria and SWIT in particular.