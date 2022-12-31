Aimi Adejumoke Adewumi is the founder and CEO of Styledbyaimi, a styling service that deals in bridal styling, hair extension service, HD lace, ventilate and sale of high-end wigs.

Business History

Founded in 2018, Adewumi noted that the journey started when she realised there was a need in her life to take up a new skill, and learning how to style hair was the low-hanging fruit for her.

“And because I was passionate about hair styling, I did research on bridal styling and took the opportunity to attend some trainings. I took classes online and in person, watched YouTube videos, and thereafter, I got started,” she stated.

Challenges

Adewumi said, being an entrepreneur involves a lot of uncertainty. Among them is having to deal with a general sense of uncertainty about your company’s chances of success. Another one is inconsistent income.

To her, “for an employee, you are sure to have a consistent schedule and also know how much you are going to be paid at the end of a month, but that is not the case for an entrepreneur. Some months, you may do tons of business, and other months business may not come.

“And also, managing a team adds a whole layer to your enterprise, which could be challenging. Initially, you may start your entrepreneurial journey on your own, but over time, you will need to hire people to run the business with you.”

Advice For Upcoming Entrepreneurs

“My advice is that, as a young and upcoming entrepreneur, be daring and find your passion because most successful startups are founded by people who are passionate about what they do.

“Also, building a business is exciting, but maintaining and growing it is more difficult because it requires a lot of process iteration. Remember, only resilient people make great entrepreneurs. Keep positive people close. Learn to identify risks and rewards. Finally, market yourself to just about everyone you see. This will help you start creating relationships and rapport,” she stressed.

Background

Aimi Adejumoke Adewumi is founder of Styledbyaimi, a styling salon enterprise. Fascinated by how styling work can completely change not just how people looked but feel made her to open her salon.

Prior to being her own boss, the University of Ilorin graduate has worked with various spa outfits, such as; Utopia Beauty Fitness and Spa, Peeejay beauty place and spa, among others.

Being someone who loves challenges, she took courses in the tech space which she finds interesting and with two certificates to her name in Google Search Engine Optimisation from the University of California.

She has worked with many influential people, including, the wife of a social media influencer and public relations expert, Adegoke Pamilerin, Miss tourism Nigeria, Tosin Adeduro among others.