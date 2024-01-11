The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, has reiterated the importance of regional collaboration in addressing the ongoing sit-at-home order in the Southeast often enforced by a faction of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

He stressed that collective efforts from leaders and communities would be crucial in restoring normalcy and enabling socio-economic activities to flourish.

Lt. Gen. Lagbaja said this on Wednesday during his visit to the 14 Brigade in Abia State. He commended the troops for their dedication to maintaining peace in the region.

He urged them to continue their vital work with professionalism, respect for human rights, and adherence to established operational guidelines, stressing the importance of their role in fostering public confidence and allowing people to go about their daily lives without fear.

He expressed appreciation for the support received from the Abia State government and reaffirmed the army’s commitment to collaborating with local authorities and residents in combating insecurity.

Governor Alex Otti acknowledged the positive impact of the army’s efforts in reducing insurgency and expressed satisfaction with the implementation of Operation Crush.