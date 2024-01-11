Hassan Imam is one of the three appointed new bank chiefs following the dissolution of boards and managements three banks on Wednesday.

LEADERSHIP reports that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) dissolved the Board and Management of Polaris Bank, Union Bank and Keystone Bank for violation of some sections of the Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act (BOFIA) 2020.

Hassan Imam, who has over 25 years of banking experience, was appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Keystone Bank late Wednesday.

He took over the leadership of the commercial bank from Olaniran Olayinka, who served as CEO from March 2020 until January 12, 2024.

Before assuming the position, Imam had served as the Executive Director of the North Directorate at Fidelity Bank, since January 2020.

His banking career began at FSB International Bank in April 1998, and post-merger with Fidelity Bank in 2005, he progressively advanced within the organization.

At Fidelity Bank, he rose to the position of General Manager before being appointed to the Board of Fidelity Bank.

Hassan Imam holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics and two Master’s Degrees, including an MBA. He attended Business School Netherlands and is a member of the Chartered Public Accountant.