Nigerian Army has said its fights against oil thieves in the Niger Delta region have boosted the country’s crude oil production from 1.2 million barrels per day to 1:85 million barrels per day.

Advertisement

The General Officer Commanding 6 Division of the Nigerian Army, Major General Emmanuel Emekah, disclosed this yesterday at the 2025 training week in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

“For us in 6 Division/Land Component Command, Operation Delta Safe, 2025 has presented daunting challenges. Yet, through resilience, professionalism, and commitment, we have continued to deliver on our mandate, particularly in our efforts to curb oil theft and safeguard critical oil and gas infrastructure.

Advertisement

“These deliberate and coordinated efforts have directly contributed to the steady rise in crude oil production, which has impressively increased from 1.2 million barrels per day to 1:85 million barrels per day in July 2025; the highest figure recorded in over a decade.

“This achievement is not only a testament to our resolve but aso to the synergy of all components, including the finance department, in sustaining operational effectiveness.”

In his speech, the special guest of honour and Chief of Accounts and Budget, Nigerian Army, Major General Adetokunbo Fayemiwo, described the training as one of the pillars of the philosophy of the Chief of Army Staff.

Fayemiwo, who was represented by the Commandant of the Nigerian Army School of Finance and Accounting, Major General Monday Ihuanywaze, said the training will serve as one of several media activations to realize the Chief of Army Staff’s vision for the Nigerian Army.

“Training is one of the pillars of the Chief of Army Staff’s command philosophy, which is focused on ‘a Well-Motivated and Combat-Ready Force that can effectively discharge its constitutional responsibilities at all times.’

“Therefore, training week will serve as one of the several of the media activated to realize the Chief of Army Staff vision for the Nigerian Army.

“The Division finance training week is designed to address the training needs of finance officers and soldiers at the division level,” he said.