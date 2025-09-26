As global conflicts intensify and domestic tensions persist, the Yusufu Bala Usman Institute (YBUI) in Zaria has convened a national symposium to mark World Peace Day 2025, urging Nigerians to take collective responsibility in building a peaceful future.

Held under the theme “In a World at War, Where is the Path to Peace in Nigeria?”, the event brought together diplomats, academics, religious leaders, policy experts, community organisers, and youth to reflect on the country’s peace challenges and chart a new way forward.

The symposium, organised in partnership with SPRiNG, went beyond commemoration to become a platform for frank dialogue and strategic thinking on the root causes of conflict in Nigeria—ranging from insurgency and banditry to political exclusion and misinformation.

In his keynote address, Ambassador Sani Bako, Director for Asia-Pacific and a veteran diplomat, stressed that no development can thrive in the absence of peace.

“Nigeria must not only seek peace within its borders,” he said, “but also lead by example in showing that dialogue, inclusion, and justice are the way forward.”

Dr. Nufaisa Garba Ahmad, a scholar and peace advocate from the Nigerian Defence Academy, emphasised the need to address historical grievances and grassroots neglect.

“Peace cannot be imposed. It must be cultivated through reconciliation, justice, and education,” she said.

She also warned against the misuse of digital platforms in fuelling division and violence, urging citizens to share responsibly and promote messages of peace online.

“Not everything on social media is true, and hate speech has real-world consequences,” she cautioned.

A panel session explored peace from historical, policy, gender, and generational perspectives.

Professor Bello S.Y. Alhassan highlighted the importance of teaching history as a tool for national healing. Dr. Rabiu Bara’u called for inclusive governance, stating, “Where injustice thrives, conflict follows.”

Mrs Habiba Saddiq pressed for greater recognition of women in peacebuilding, while Mrs Adama Adamu urged that the energy of Nigerian youth be channelled into leadership and innovation.

Audience members, including students and community peace advocates, echoed the calls for justice, inclusion, and empowerment.

In a closing message, a representative of YBUI reminded participants that peacebuilding is not solely the responsibility of government. “Peace begins with us—in our homes, our communities, our schools, and our places of worship,” the statement read.

The event ended with participants’ symbolic pledge to serve as peace ambassadors in their communities, reinforcing the message that true stability can only be achieved through collective action, truth-telling, and sustained dialogue.