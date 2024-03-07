Global ICT company, Huawei, has announced its 2024 digital talent development initiatives as part of the company’s continuous effort to develop talent in the area of ICT and equip beneficiaries them with the skills to advance their society.

The initiatives were revealed at the Huawei Talent Summit held during the ongoing Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024. The list of the initiatives includes the global ITU-Huawei Generation Connect Young Leadership Programme; the joint project between Huawei and UNESCO’s Institute for Lifelong Learning (UIL); and Huawei Cloud’s startups programme.

With the summit themed “I C Talent: Nurturing Excellence in a Digital World”, representatives from international organizations like the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and UNESCO, government officials from Greece, Kenya, and Mexico, female industry leaders, entrepreneurs participating in the Huawei Cloud Startup Programme, and participants in Seeds for the Future and several top competitions were in attendance.

The ITU Generation Connect Young Leadership Programme, in partnership with Huawei, was launched by the Director of ITU’s Telecommunication Development Bureau, Dr Cosmas Zavazava, represented by Mr. Mario Maniewicz, ITU’s Director of Radiocommunication Bureau.

“Youth aged 18 to 28 can submit their ideas for community projects addressing the digital divide and receive funding, mentoring, and training for implementation,” he disclosed.

Director of UNESCO Institute for Lifelong Learning (UIL), Isabell Kempf revealed that “we’re implementing a project that aims to strengthen the digital skills of literacy educators across several countries of the Global Alliance for Literacy.”

Huawei joined UNESCO’s Global Alliance for Literacy as an associate member last year, and signed a partnership agreement with UIL, in which Nigeria is one of the beneficiary member countries.

“We are able to launch the project in the Kingdom of Morocco as well. This project will help 10,000 youth and adult literacy teachers, trainers, and managers to better use technologies in both literacy teaching and in their professional development”, Kempf said.

Huawei announced that it would sponsor the European Girls’ Olympiad in Informatics (EGOI) as part of its efforts to encourage more girls to enter the technology sector, enhance digital inclusion in communities, and promote gender equality in technology fields.

According to the CEO of EGOI, Eljakim Schrijvers, “we are happy that Huawei is leveling up its effort to improve diversity in the STEM field and that the company has decided to sponsor the European Girls’ Olympiad in Informatics in 2024.”

The Vice President of Huawei’s Corporate Communications Department, Vicky Zhang, noted that “Huawei has long been committed to cultivating digital talent around the world. I’m happy to see that our joint projects with partners are going on smoothly. I hope more people can participate in these projects. Stay connected and be role models for others, we become more than the sum of our individual parts. This is how an inclusive digital future will be shaped.”

A digital badge for the Huawei ICT Academy was also released at the summit. Teachers and students at Huawei ICT Academies around the world can use this special digital badge on personal social media platforms like LinkedIn to showcase their teaching and learning achievements.