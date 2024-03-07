The Council of Former Permanent Secretaries (CORFEPS) on Thursday conferred on the honour of Grand Patron on President Bola Tinubu.

Director Information, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Segun Imohiosen, in a statement on Thursday said the conferment was part of activities marking the CORFEPS’ week.

At the investiture, the President who was represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, thanked the Council for the award conferred on him.

President Tinubu described the conferment as a commendable decision that demonstrates a collective determination by tested technocrats and professions, to engage meaningfully with government.

He assured that his administration is committed to address myriads of challenges confronting the country.

The president stated that with the policies and programmes of the Renewed Hope Agenda coupled with the Nigerian Spirit, the new Nigeria is possible.

“You will all recall that I campaigned and assumed office with the promise to renew the hope and confidence of all Nigerians. Almost a year later, my administration has become more resolute in addressing the challenges that we face and I remain confident that our policies and programs combined with the Nigerian spirit will help us overcome these challenges and create a better future for all. We must however work together as Nigerians, serving and retired, to achieve this shared aspiration,” the president said.

As a demonstration of this commitment, President Tinubu said the Federal Executive Council (FEC) recently approved the implementation of the Oronsaye Report, thus underscoring the political will to reform, reshape and strengthen the public Service for effective service delivery.

He promised that his administration would tap into the wealth of knowledge and experience garnered by the members of the Council to offer workable solutions for the good of the country.

While presenting the Grand Patron of the Council to Mr. President, the National Chairman of the Council of the Former Permanent Secretaries (CORFEPS), Mahmud Yayale Ahmed thanked President Tinubu for accepting their invitation during the maiden Annual CORFEPS Week.

He added that the Council is replete of sound technocrats who are committed to drawing from their deep knowledge and expertise on all facets of the Nigerian public service to assist both the government and the people at large.

Ahmed, a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation also stated that if government is to achieve its objectives of national development, there is need to strengthen institutions such as Civil Service for smooth running of the Civil Service as a catalyst for national development.