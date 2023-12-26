The horrible consequences of the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza have hit the world as the humanitarian situation is worsening by the day with mounting numbers of those killed and the harrowing experience being faced by civilians due to shortages.

Officials from the World Health Organization visited several hospitals across Gaza, detailing “harrowing accounts” of suffering shared by health workers and patients. More than 20,000 people have been killed since the conflict began in early October, according to the Hamas-controlled health ministry.

Despite the death and devastation there appears no end in sight to this carnage. Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza is far from ending, according to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. The defense minister also said Israel is in a “multi-arena war” in the region.

The Israel Defense Forces is using its ground, air, and naval troops to strike at what it says are “terror targets” in the Gaza Strip, according to a statement from the military on Tuesday.

“As part of assistance to the ground troops, dozens of IDF fighter jets struck over 100 Hamas terror targets, including tunnel shafts, infrastructure, and military sites used by the terrorist organization to attack IDF troops,” it said Tuesday.

The statement comes as Ron Dermer, considered one of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s closest confidants, is meeting with officials from the White House and the State Department Tuesday to discuss the next phase of the war in Gaza. The US has looked for Israel to move away from the high-intensity war it has waged for nearly three months in Gaza.

Despite Hamas releasing that the death toll in Gaza has exceeded over 20,900 people and 55,000 injured since October 7, these figures could not be independently verified

Meanwhile, three Palestinian internet providers said on Tuesday that communications and internet services in the Gaza Strip were fully down.

“We regret to announce a complete interruption of fixed telecommunications and Internet services with the beloved Gaza Strip, due to the continued aggression. Our technical crews are working to restore services despite the dangerous field conditions,” a statement published on Jawwal Group’s official Facebook account said on Tuesday. Ooredoo and Paltel posted similar statements on their Facebook pages, with both citing ongoing fighting in Gaza.