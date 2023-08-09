Hungary Proposes $1.5m Investments In Abia

The Hungarian deputy ambassador to Nigeria, Gabor Kruss, has proposed a $1.5m investment in Abia State in partnership with the state government.

Kruss stated this at a meeting between a delegation from that country’s embassy in Nigeria and the state governor, Alex Otti at Umuru, Isiala Ngwa South local government.

He said the investments will range from energy, health, education, agriculture, sports, and provision of portable water among others.

Responding, Otti expressed satisfaction that the investments would include an artificial limb manufacturing plant, adding that the move is in line with his agenda for the state.

“I am aware that you spent over a million dollars retrofitting St. Charles Hospital in Anambra State. We will be very interested in that kind of cooperation,” he said.

He, therefore, announced the government’s approval of half hectre of land in any part of the state to the manufacturer for the establishment of the plant.