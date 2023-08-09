CSOs, Others Hail Barau For Supporting Akpabio In Delivering ‘Renewed Hope’ Agenda

Various groups have praised the Deputy Senate President, Senator Jubrin Barau, over his immense support to his partner, the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, in delivering on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s ‘Renewed Hope’ Agenda.

The groups namely; Civil Society Central Coordinating Council, Ethnic Youth Leaders Forum and Barau National Supporters Forum, particularly hailed Barau and Akpabio for the speedy approval of the $800 million World Bank loan and N500 billion palliative for Nigerians to cushion the effects of petrol subsidy removal.

In a joint statement signed by Comrade Kabiru Yusuf, Echefu Wisdom, and Ogige Nnadozie, the groups also commended the duo over the recent screening and confirmation of ministerial nominees.

The statement reads, “We commend the Deputy Senate President, Jubrin Barau, over his immense support to his partner, the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio in delivering on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda. Barely two months in office, the duo has shown great commitment to the 10th NASS agenda of delivering on people’s interest legislation through the provision of support to President Tinubu. We urge them to keep up the good work.”