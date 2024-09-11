Leading financial institution, Fidelity Bank Plc has reaffirmed its commitment to alleviating hunger and poverty with the distribution of food packs to residents of Eti-Osa Local Government Area, Lagos.

Executed under the Fidelity Food Bank programme, the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative aims to bolster food distribution and promote the economic resilience of vulnerable people across the country.

Speaking at the distribution event held at the bank’s corporate head office in Lagos, the Managing Director of Fidelity Bank, Dr Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, represented by the Executive Assistant to the Managing Director, Mr Adebayo Adeyinka, emphasised the bank’s dedication to positively impacting its immediate community.

His words, “We are committed to extending our CSR activities in support of the federal government’s efforts to improve the lives of individuals and organisations. The Fidelity Food Bank is one way we are addressing the critical issue of food insecurity and hunger in our society.

“This initiative was conceptualised over a year ago by Fidelity Bank’s Managing Director, Dr Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, and aims to tackle hunger and provide relief to vulnerable groups across the 36 states of Nigeria.

Working with faith-based institutions and charity organisations, we distribute monthly food packs to communities across the country to improve food security and alleviate poverty on a national scale”.

For her part, the beneficiary representative, Mrs Victoria Olubiyo, thanked the bank for the outreach and enjoined other corporate organisations to replicate the gesture. She recalled how Fidelity Bank has always supported the community by ensuring that its Automated Teller Machines (ATM) were always fully stocked with cash.