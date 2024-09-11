The Coalition for Good Governance (CGG) has urged the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, to cooperate with security agencies in their investigations to prevent the polity from heating up.

The group, a consortium of over 90 civil societies, non-governmental organisations, and community-based groups, said this during a press conference that bothers on the nation’s state.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Comr. Nelson Ekujumi emphasised the need for Ajaero to desist from actions that could undermine the country’s security.

It would be recalled that the Nigeria Police had invited Ajaero for questioning for suspected terrorism, cybercrime, and other offences, as well as a wanted Briton linked to a treasonable felony at the NLC headquarters in Abuja.

Ekujumi said: “We express deep concern over NLC President Joe Ajaero’s refusal to cooperate with the Nigeria Police Force regarding allegations of terrorism, cybercrime, and treason. Instead, he’s politicising the issue, using his office to evade accountability for actions that threaten democracy and national security.

‘’Ajaero is the NLC president today; someone else will be the president tomorrow because someone else was there before him. So, as much as you are a law-abiding citizen, if you are invited by the security agencies responsible for protecting the life and property of Nigerians, then we should assist them in doing their job.

‘’He has not been accused of committing that crime but has just been invited for questioning. So we condemn his attempts to undermine the law and urge the NLC not to politicise this grave matter, prioritising the security and well-being of Nigerians.

“We urge the Nigeria Police Force not to succumb to the campaign of blackmail and calumny against it, but to remain steadfast and professional in discharging its statutory duty to maintain law and order.”

Ekujimi also used the opportunity to thank President Tinubu’s effort to curb corruption in the oil industry by ensuring that proceeds from the NNPCL sales do not go into their pocket again but be paid directly to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

“We acknowledged Nigerians facing difficulties at petrol stations and economic hardships. The scarcity of PMS has been a long-standing issue since 1976. Despite abundant natural resources, we continue to grapple with fuel shortages,” he said.