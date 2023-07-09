HURIWA Raises Alarm Over Alleged Plot To Redeploy Ex Adamawa CP To Imo

Ahead of the November, 11, 2023 gubernatorial election in Imo State, civil rights advocacy group, Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has raised an alarm over the alleged plan to redeploy Police Commissioner Mohammed Barde to Imo State.

LEADERSHIP recalls that Barde was the Commissioner of Police in Adamawa State during the governorship poll in the state that witnessed the now suspended Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Resident Electoral Commission, Hudu Yunusa-Ari’s declaration of Aishatu Dahiru as winner, a result that was later invalidated.

In a statement made available to journalists on Sunday, HURIWA’s National Coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko expressed utmost concern regarding a potential deployment of Barde to Imo State, alleging that he was implicated in the April 15 supplementary elections in Adamawa State.

HURIWA also said that the planned deployment is allegedly being masterminded by the governor of Imo

State, Hope Uzodimma.

HURIWA said the sad events of April 16 in Adamawa State were deeply troubling and a clear affront to democracy, saying that the now suspended REC, Yunusa-Ari, alongside some other heads of security agencies in the state tried to force an unpopular choice on the citizens of Adamawa by way of a ‘civilian coup’.

“This incident raised serious questions about the integrity of the electoral process and the role of law enforcement agencies in safeguarding our democracy.