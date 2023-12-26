Amidst the tense political climate in neighbouring Rivers State, marked by an acrimonious struggle between Governor Sim Fubara and his political mentor, Mr Nyesom Wike, Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has pledged not to engage in conflict with his immediate predecessor and political godfather, Deacon Udom Emmanuel.

Speaking at an open church session during a special Christmas Day ceremony held at the United Evangelical Church (UEC) in Awa Iman, the hometown of the ex-governor in Onna Local Government Area, Eno vehemently dismissed rumours of a rift with Emmanuel.

“I want to clarify that my predecessor has never pressured me since leaving office in May. On the contrary, we have been urging him to visit and provide guidance,” declared Eno.

Addressing the former governor directly, he added, “Even though you are no longer in office, you will always be my governor and leader. Your insights into governance are invaluable, and I am committed to being your student.”

To demonstrate his commitment, Governor Eno pledged to complete all unfinished projects initiated by Emmanuel, starting with the multi-million-naira International Christian Worship Center (ICWC). He assured that the mega-church was close to completion and would host the State Interdenominational Service on January 2nd, 2024.

Stressing the importance of the centre, Eno outlined plans for its daily use, stating, “Each day, a pastor and their team will take turns to pray for the state and our country at the state’s sacred altar.”

Moreover, he thanked Deacon Emmanuel for envisioning the centre and promised to strive towards completing other unfinished projects from the former governor’s tenure (2015-2023).

Earlier at the church, Mr. Emmanuel, accompanied by his wife, Dr. Martha, and other family members, commended Governor Eno for leading state executive council members and other political figures to the service.

In his response, Emmanuel stressed the significance of fostering peace during his tenure and expressed contentment with the cordial relationship with the State Governor. He urged patience and support for Governor Eno, stressing the need for collaborative efforts toward the state’s progress.

“We are relating very well. Let’s continually pray for him (Governor Eno) and let’s also be patient. The governor is for all of us, and he will certainly reach out to all,” expressed Emmanuel. He assured continued support and collaboration without disrupting the current administration’s activities.