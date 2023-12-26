The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Osun State confirmed that nine people died in a road accident on the Ikirun-Ilaodo highway yesterday, Monday, December 25th.

Sector Commander Henry Benamaisia stated that the crash occurred around 6:35 pm near the Courage Petroleum Company premises in Inisa.

According to Benamaisia, a Mitsubishi Canter truck with registration number MNA 606 XB caused the accident due to reckless driving. The loaded vehicle, travelling from Makera in Niger State, reportedly exceeded the speed limit, leading to the driver losing control.

“A total of 15 persons were involved in the accident,” Benamaisia said. “Sadly, nine individuals perished, while five were injured and one escaped unharmed.”

The deceased victims were transported to Orotunde Hospital mortuary, and the injured received medical attention at the same facility.

Benamaisia strongly urged road users to practise responsible driving, particularly avoiding excessive speed and adhering to traffic regulations.

He further commended the efforts of other agencies in responding to the incident and restoring normalcy to the affected route.

