I Chose To Leave Man City After Guardiola Made Me Cry – Jesus

Gabriel Jesus said he decided to leave Manchester City when head coach, Pep Guardiola, made him cry after leaving him out of the starting lineup in a Champions League game.

The Brazilian international worked under Guardiola for five years at the Etihad Stadium before joining Arsenal last summer, a move he said made him feel “free.”

Speaking to the “Denilson show” podcast, Jesus said the turning point in his City career came during their home game against Paris Saint-Germain in November 2021 where he was named on the bench.

“There was a Champions League game, PSG, at home, in which he put [Oleksandr] Zinchenko as a false 9. Crazy thing,” Jesus said.

“The day before, he didn’t even use him [Zinchenko] in training, he had put me in as a striker… Zinchenko even joked with me: ‘that day I felt bad for you.’,” he added.

Gabriel Jesus worked under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City for five years.