Thursday, July 6, 2023
Read in Hausa
I Chose To Leave Man City After Guardiola Made Me Cry – Jesus

by Leadership News..
4 seconds ago
in Sports
Jesus
Gabriel Jesus said he decided to leave Manchester City when head coach, Pep Guardiola, made him cry after leaving him out of the starting lineup in a Champions League game.

The Brazilian international worked under Guardiola for five years at the Etihad Stadium before joining Arsenal last summer, a move he said made him feel “free.”

Speaking to the “Denilson show” podcast, Jesus said the turning point in his City career came during their home game against Paris Saint-Germain in November 2021 where he was named on the bench.

“There was a Champions League game, PSG, at home, in which he put [Oleksandr] Zinchenko as a false 9. Crazy thing,” Jesus said.

“The day before, he didn’t even use him [Zinchenko] in training, he had put me in as a striker… Zinchenko even joked with me: ‘that day I felt bad for you.’,” he added.

Gabriel Jesus worked under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City for five years.

