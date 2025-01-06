The immediate past governor of Kaduna state, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, has denied decamping to the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) or any other political party as being rumoured.

El-Rufai, however, threatened legal action against those he called peddlers of fake news.

The former governor, who wrote on his verified X page, asked the public to disregard the report, “Please disregard the patent lies and rumours about my political affiliation. I have referred the lead peddlers of the fake news for further action by my lawyers.”

In a telephone interview earlier, one of the former governor’s aides, who did not want his name mentioned, described the rumoured defection of El-Rufai to any political party as false and pure handwork of mischief makers.

The aide said, “It is the handwork of mischief makers. I don’t want to discuss the mischief maker‘s social media posts, but the report is false. The former governor did not join PDP or any other party.”

Some online platforms and social media users reported on Sunday that former governor Nasir El-Rufai has returned to the PDP to run for president in 2027.

The report claimed that El-Rufai had collected PDP membership cards from Ungwan Sarki, Kaduna North local government.