Governor of Anambra State Chukwuma Soludo has debunked the growing rumour that he spent N3.5 billion to execute the March 18 House of Assembly election in the state through vote-buying. He spoke yesterday through his chief press secretary, Mr Christian Aburime.

In a press release he issued in Awka, Aburime described the piece of information as satanic, despicable and illogical as N3.5 billion could not be disbursed at a time when the society was passing through a crunchy cashless phase.

He said Soludo did not need to buy votes to win an election, adding that he is a democrat who enjoys the overwhelming support of the good people of Anambra State.

According to him, the bogus claims by the authors were figments of their imagination and should be disregarded by the general public.

Aburime said, “The attention of the Government of Anambra has been drawn to a false publication being peddled in some sections of the media bordering on the above headline. The allegation is further baseless against the background that it is coming at a time of acute shortage of cash due to the Federal Government Naira Redesign Policy which sadly exposes the devilish intentions of the writer(s).

“Governor Soludo does not need to buy votes to win an election, he is a democrat who enjoys the overwhelming support of the good people of Anambra State.”

He advised people in the state to disregard the group which made the allegations as it had been known to be serial blackmailers over the years and do not serve any useful purpose to society.